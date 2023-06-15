Holt Food Frenzy brings out food trucks from all across mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Wednesday evening, the Holt Food Frenzy was filled with people, live music and 13 vendors and food trucks from across mid-Michigan. One of those vendors was The Smoke n' Pig BBQ, which started out as a trailer but has now expanded into a brick-and-mortar restaurant.

"We do have a limited menu on the trailer, just because of the space, we run four meats, four sides, but at the restaurant, it opens it up," said The Smoke n' Pig BBQ co-owner Gabe Jones.

And while the food may be unique, the concept of a food truck certainly isn't.

At the Holt Food Frenzy, there were many other trucks that served up bites across mid-Michigan. It's an evolving trend in the food world, and in the 517, according to Holt Food Frenzy Directer Chuck Grinnell.

"The food truck culture really started kicking in around 2017-2018. It's become really popular. It's a, it's relatively inexpensive way for someone to start a business," said Grinell.

And at an event like this, food trucks get a face-to-face opportunity with dozens of customers on any given night.

"This is awesome, it's a good time. It's nice time not being in the restaurant and seeing different faces and getting to be out in the sun and being outside stuff like that. It's good for everybody," said Jones.

But the support doesn't just come from the farmers market. It comes from the people inside the trucks.

"They all help each other, they all want to see each other succeed," said Grinell.

Here, the diverse selection of foods leaves no room for competition.

"I've got a lot of food vendors coming in, and we see more and more people every time we have one," said Grinell.

If you missed you chance to snag some grub from the Food Frenzy this week, that's okay. You can stop by the Holt Farmers Market Wednesday, July 12.

