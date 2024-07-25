Holt Bookstore bids farewell after 12 years; One neighbor feels the impact

After 12 years, Holt Bookshelf owner wants to spend more time with her family.

One neighbor who frequently visits the store shares how much this decision impacts him.

Video shows stacks of books on sale and neighbors shopping before the store closes.



(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

One small business in Holt is closing a chapter one last time.

"It was a nice dream," said owner Laura Spanburg.

For the last 12 years.

"They're not just customers, they're family and friends."

Laura Spanburg has dedicated every day to her bookstore in Holt.

"I've loved it ever since, it's the best job I've ever had."

But now, she is saying goodbye. Two years ago, Spanburg had to up prices due to inflation raising the costs of rent and utilities.

"We've always tried to keep our prices as low as we can."

Now, she says the decision to close is really just about wanting more time with her family.

Since the growing popularity of e-books, Spanburg says most people don't come in anymore.

"There's not too many bookstores around anymore, I mean everybody buys online."

For one neighbor who collects children's books that have won Newbery Awards, he relies on bookstores to add to his collection.

"This one is so rare; I've never even seen a first edition," said neighbor Brian Syswerda.

After Brian Syswerda's mother started collecting, he's spent all his free time collecting any first edition he can get his hands on.

"If this book was a first printing, I'd buy it from her, and I'd give her every dollar that I had in my pocket."

And while Syswerda's going to miss seeing Spanburg while finding another book to add to his collection, Spanburg is just going to miss it as a whole.

"It's sad, it's bittersweet, I'm going to miss everybody," Spanburg said.

As of now, Spanburg says she plans on keeping the store open till Christmas or until everything inside the store is gone.

