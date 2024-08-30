High School Football Season is here; Holt and Mason come together for a community cookout

For decades Holt and Mason have had a rivalry when it comes to sports.

After years of not playing against each other, the Rams and Bulldogs are starting the season facing off.

Video shows what it means for neighbors in the community to come together.



Before they hit the field...

"It's just wonderful, it brings the excitement back to the school year," said Dr. David Hornak.

These neighborhood rivals will come together for a tradition...

"We've all been excited for this game, especially with the big trophy on the line," said a Holt student.

Decades in the making...

"It's great you can bring family and friends together," said one Mason parent.

The 30th Annual Community Cookout is taking place at Holt High School.

"The rivalry has been very friendly between the two communities, so this is a great thing," said Mason's football coach.

Fans from Mason and Holt are putting their differences aside for a few minutes to raise money for the Holt Education Foundation.

"Without the Education Foundation, we're not at our best," says Superintendent Dr. David Hornak. Over the past 30 years, the foundation has raised over $400,000 for the district to fund special programs.

"Funding to teach a CPR class to our health students, and I'm really thrilled with our partnership."

It's even bringing alumni together.

Neighbor Pat Brown, says not only is it incredible to see these communities come together to support this foundation, but it’s also making him remember his glory days.

"We used to play Mason years and years and years ago, so the hype is starting."

He's eager for all that football brings—the first game, the energy, and the sound of the band that sends chills down his spine...

"Reliving what it was like, you know."

A perfect way to kick off another year of high school football.

