Heartbreak in Holt: Neighbors feeling waves of emotion with possible Rite Aid closure

We've learned from store employees that Rite Aids across our neighborhoods could be closing down in the near future.

In Holt, neighbors are feeling sad and frustrated at the need to change pharmacies.

Watch the video above to see how one loyal Rite Aid customer is feeling about the potential Rite Aid closures.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"Yeah, I don't know what we're going to do."

It's one of the busiest intersections in Holt...

Rite Aid on one side

CVS... on the other

And a little traffic jam... here (line for prescription pick up) it's where Annette Mickelson waits, the Rite Aid drive-through.

"I love Louis, he's the pharmacist."

Out front, neighbor Tim Currin has shopped here since the drug store landed in Holt.

"The people that work there are just so friendly and nice, I never had a second thought about changing pharmacies."

But now, it's looking like he has to.

Rite Aid hasn't publicly announced the closures, but employees confirmed it's coming, they're just not sure when.

Currin on the other hand, found it on Facebook.

"With this store closing, it's like losing a part of your family. That's the sad part."

A possible change to this corner in Holt ... amid uncertain times...

"I understand there's CVS, there's Meijers, I just like the service that we got here."

"There's no place that's ever going to be the same as Rite Aid."

I've contacted Rite Aid corporate for more information, but I haven't heard back yet. I'll keep you updated when I hear more. In Holt, I'm Sarah Poulos, Fox 47 News.

