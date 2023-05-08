Health care workers sprinkled with love at Village Ice Cream & Cafe in Dimondale

DIMONDALE, Mich. — Village Ice Cream & Cafe in Dimondale is offering a sweet deal to mid-Michigan health care workers.

Starting Monday until Saturday, May 13, the ice cream parlor will be offering a 10% discount to all healthcare workers as a part of National Nurses Week. To get the discount, all you need to do is flash your work badge.

Village Ice Cream & Cafe is open noon-8 p.m. Monday - Friday, and 1-8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

To learn more about the local business, you can visit their Facebook page.

