Harper Road closed on Wednesday, Nov 30, due to down power lines

LANSING, Mich. — According to the Ingham County Road Department, Harper Road between Dart Road and College Road will be closed on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The closure is due to down power lines across the road.

Harper Road will be a hard closure and will not be passible to any traffic.

