Habitat for Humanity in Lansing receives grant to repair Veteran's home

LANSING, Mich. — Habitat for Humanity Capital Region was able to help make three local veterans safe in their homes thanks to a grant given by the Home Depot Foundation.

“I have a lot more security now than before... There were a lot of mornings I would lookout in the front room there and find droppings from critters that had spent the night... adding that solid wall up there in the front really adds some security and peace of mind. It's been a big load off my shoulders,” said Ron, one recipient of The Home Depot Foundation funding.

The non-profit organization received $28,000.

The grant was given to them to help provide critical home repairs for some local veterans through the Habitat Capital Region Repair Program. The non-profit organization builds and repairs homes in Ingham County and Eaton County and sells them to people in need of affordable housing.

“We are so grateful for The Home Depot Foundation’s support of local efforts to improve the lives of veterans and their families,” said Vicki Hamilton-Allen, President and CEO, Habitat for Humanity Capital Region.

