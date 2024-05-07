GOODBYE OLD FRIEND: Demolition starts on former city building in south Lansing

Demolition starts on the former city of Lansing South Washington Office Complex.

It is being removed to make room for a new $175 million public safety complex.

Video gives you a look at the demolition.

"Well done old friend we thank you. But now we are making way for the next stage," said Lansing Mayor Andy Schor.

It's the end of an era here at 2500 S Washington Avenue as crews began demolishing a building that's been standing for 80 years.

"It was built as an armory for the Michigan National Guard. They left several years ago and gave it back to the city," Schor said.

And now this site has a new fate

"A new public safety complex. It's going to be state of the art and it's going to make sure that our first responders and our justice system is top of the line for our citizens," Schor said.

This is a draft rendering of what the $175 million complex could look like.

It will house the police department, fire department administration, a new fire station, and even the 54A district court.

Lansing Fire Chief Brian Sturdivant says this move is needed and marks a sign of progress in the community for public safety.

"We will be able to collaborate a lot easier from a public safety standpoint working out of the same building," Sturdivant said.

It will also include a training facility to help crews gain some experience.

"We will have a training facility with a burn building, a tower, and a classroom and it will become a regional asset. Right now, we are limited in that regard," Sturdivant said.

"We have to be able to experience live fire regularly and this new training facility will allow us to do that," Sturdivant said.

The city of Lansing says they are hoping for 2026 complex opening.

