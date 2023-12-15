Watch Now
GM lays off hundreds of Lansing workers

Asya Lawrence
Posted at 8:33 AM, Dec 15, 2023
LANSING, MI. — General Motors has announced that 369 Lansing workers will be laid off.

The workers are from the Grand River Assembly plant and Lansing Regional Stamping, represented by local Union 652.

GM sent a statement that reads:

Lansing Grand River Assembly informed employees last month that the plant will adjust staffing levels due to the end of Camaro production. A WARN notice was sent out last week.As a result, about 350 employees will be affected beginning Jan. 2. GM anticipates having job opportunities for all impacted team members per the provisions of the UAW-GM National Agreement.Lansing Grand River Assembly will continue producing the Cadillac CT4, CT4-V, CT4-V Blackwing, CT5, CT5-V, and CT5-V Blackwing.
General Motors

General Motors also announced layoffs at two sites in Lake Orion next year.

