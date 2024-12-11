Funding on road repairs in our neighborhoods; Neighbors in Holt react to new bill

Video shows

The Capitol is discussing new proposals to fund road repairs in our neighborhoods. Neighbors I spoke with are not in favor of the newest legislation.

"We're already struggling as a city and state," says neighbor Heather Ranney, describing the financial difficulties of the past few years.

"The gas prices are going down some—I mean, that's a bonus—but they're going to go back up. It's like an up-and-down rollercoaster," she adds.

Ranney says she supports better roads to maintain vehicles but strongly opposes the proposed costs for drivers.

"I would love nicer roads. It would help us maintain our cars better," she acknowledges.

According to the proposed legislation, the gas tax would increase, an additional $100 fee would be added to car registration, and tolls would be implemented on some state roads.

"But with the extra added on, heck no. I would not do that," Ranney says. "I mean $8 just to go to and from somewhere on the highway is crazy."

Her coworker, Brayden Walther, also voices frustration, questioning why existing taxes aren't already covering road maintenance.

"I think we pay enough with our taxes for the roads to see some work get done, and yet we still have really bad roads," Walther says.

Both Ranney and Walther believe that prices are high enough as is, and they hope the bill does not pass.

"I would totally disagree with the plan they are trying to vote on," Ranney states.

"No one's going to agree with it because who wants to pay all of that extra money?" Walther adds.

We'll keep you updated on this developing story in the next couple of weeks.

