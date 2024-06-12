From scoops to skills: Teens gain valuable experience working at a young age

Video highlights the social skills and confidence that come with working in high school.

Sweet Sensations, an ice cream shop in Holt, has 22 student employees this season.

Michigan Works displays the benefits of working at a young age and how it will help in the future.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Michigan Works tells me that there are many benefits when you start working at a young age. I'm your Holt Neighborhood News Reporter Sarah Poulos, here in Holt where one local ice cream shop lets teenagers take the reins over the summer.

Over 800 student employees.

Throughout the course of 50 years.

Sweet Sensations is the place for summer jobs in Holt.

"We've always hired teenagers, you know I was here when I was a baby and it's always been like that, it's been teenagers the entire time."

Co-owner Kristina Greathouse tells me throughout the years she has seen those teenagers learn several valuable skills.

"You learn the basics of time management, responsibility, multitasking, all that stuff that's huge in life."

Leaders at Capital Area Michigan Works say entering the workforce at a young age can pay off.

"If you're expanding your skills now, and getting some of that knowledge it's going to make you more employable in the future."

Something longtime workers at Sweet Sensations hope they'll see firsthand.

But not before another summer at one of the most popular spots in town.

"Meeting new people is always fun and there's new people that come through every year, so that's exciting and then teaching them how to do it."

If you have a teen in our neighborhood who is looking to start working for the summer, Richardson tells me Michigan Works is always available and has resources to help. In Holt, I'm Sarah Poulos, Fox 47 News.

