Free Universal Pre-K for our Holt Neighbors

Governor Whitmer announced her "PreK for All" goal back in 2023 which we are now seeing in our neighborhoods.

This program will allow neighbors to not have to pay the cost of daycare.

Video shows neighbors and local leaders discussing the free Pre-K program starting next week.



Free, all-day Pre-K is starting up in just a few weeks.

"Holt always has valued early childhood," said Heather Crandell.

At Midway Learning Center in Holt, neighbors now have the chance to enroll their little ones in free 5-day Pre-K for kids who will be 4 years old by September 1st.

"This year in Holt 100% are going to qualify," said Crandell.

To enroll, neighbors' household incomes need to be at or below 400% of the federal poverty line.

"We prioritize based on the income that they're at," Crandell said.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer proposed the program in her State of the State address back in February and solidified it with the passage of the state budget in June.

The program allows districts to opt into the program for four-year-olds who will be enrolled in full-day classes, learning basic math, reading, and developing social skills.

Prior to universal free Pre-K, Midway Learning Center offered a similar program, except it wasn't always free and was only 4 days.

"It's going to be 5 full days," said Crandell.

Neighbor Damesha Poole, says parents are thrilled about not having to pay for childcare, which is just one cost some families won't have to worry about anymore.

"Oh, I don't need childcare on Wednesday, so they're really excited about having 5 days," said Poole.

Poole also tells me her daughter was in the Pre-K program and thought it was beneficial since it gave her an idea of what school is like.

"From a parent's perspective, it really gave her a good foundational start."

She says it's because of the interaction she had with other kids her age.

"They interact with a lot of people outside their families, so they get to make friends here."

Though classes start next week on the 21st, Principal Heather Crandell says it's not too late to enroll.

"Families that are interested can go and fill out an application and choose Holt Public Schools," said Crandell.

If you're interested in putting your little ones in Pre-K, you can click the link below to apply.

Pre-K

