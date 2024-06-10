Watch Now
Free summer meals from Holt Public Schools

Stock image of school lunch
Posted at 11:22 AM, Jun 10, 2024

HOLT, Mich. — Holt Public Schools will be offering free meals during the summer.

This goes to any student who lives in the district regardless of enrollment.

Starting on Monday, June 17th, the program will offer meals at Hope Middle School.

Children under 18, and those up to age 26 can take advantage of the program if they are enrolled in any public school.

Hope Middle School will serve breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday, through July 31st.

But they will be closed the week of the Fourth of July.

Breakfast will be served 8:45-9:15am and lunch will be from 11:15-1pm.

Menus and more information can be found here.

