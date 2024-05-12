Four people displaced after house fire in South Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — Two adults and two children are displaced after a house fire on Hughes Rd. in Lansing.

According to the Lansing Fire Department, the fire started on the back porch and spread to the house.

Officials say no one was injured and all residents left the house before the firefighters arrived.

Crews were able to extinguish all flames.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

