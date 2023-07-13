Formerly contaminated car wash in Holt turns into $20 million apartment complex

LANSING, Mich. — The Delhi Downtown Development Authority and local business owners celebrated Holt's latest development, Esker Square, with a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday.

Construction of Esker Square has been in the works for the last six years and is a $20 million development.

The development includes two apartment building with a total 90 units. Only one of the two buildings of boutique apartments are move-in ready.

"Esker Square has been a long process. In, in working with the township, the community, the state in doing this development, we're able to clean up a contaminated site, put it back into a useful purpose and bring more residents to Holt," said CEO of The Gillespie Company Scott Gillespie.

The Gillespie Company developed Esker Sqaure and used a Brownfield Redevelopment funds to remove any chemical pollutants from the area. Gillespie hopes offering apartments with storefronts will bring in new business and bolster foot traffic in the heart of Holt.

"The live work style allows you to have a small office, to have a small store front, to run your business out of your living environment as well. So, it's a newer concept but it's, we're really hopeful that it takes off," said Gillespie.

Many Holt residents were also in attendance for the ribbon cutting, one of which was John Craig, who toured the storefront and two bedroom units.

"I think this is a well done project. I mean the things that were said at the ribbon cutting is just wonderful, and I think that they've done a really good job inside. I think that the price they have come up with competitively for the rents are excellent I think that this should sell out pretty fast in my opinion," Craig said.

Of the 45 complete units, 15 have spaces that could be used as storefronts or home offices, and these luxury apartments will run you $1,225-1,550 a month.

