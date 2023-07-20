Former Holt chiropractor is now charting as a smooth jazz musician

LANSING, Mich. — If you live in Holt and have had back pain, you may know the name Walter Kittle. He was a chiropractor in the neighborhood for 40 years. Now, in retirement, he has gone from cracking backs to cracking chords.

"Music really is always my first love. When I started at Michigan State University back when dinosaurs roamed the earth, I was actually a music performance major, and I was there on a full-ride scholarship," Kittle said. "I played the bassoon, contrabassoon and the electric bass guitar. But, then after a couple years, I decided to raise a family, and I needed something a little more stable. So, I switched over to biochemistry, pre-med and became a chiropractor."

During his time working as a chiropractor, Kittle kept the music alive playing locally in Holt.

"Even when I was in practice in Holt, I really had a great following with all my patients. I used to play quite a bit, and back then, my, I guess my nick name was doctor bass," said Kittle.

After retiring, he moved to Florida, but his daughter Danielle Sovey and her son Felix still live in mid-Michigan.

"We came up to visit Felix, I came home, and I said 'I'm going to write a lullaby for him.' So I went into my recording studio got out my weird instrument, which is an 8 string bass guitar and wrote a lullaby," said Kittle.

Their next goal is to have Felix's lullaby Surrounded by Love to rank number one on the Billboard chart for his first birthday on Aug. 23.

"It just meant so much to have a song made for Felix because it's going to be something that he can cherish for the rest of his life," said Sovey.

This isn't the first song Kittle has written for a loved one. He also wrote a song for his daughter Danielle, which she walked down the aisle to on her wedding day.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook