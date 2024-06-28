Former Holt boys basketball Coach Muhammed El-Amin waives his right to Preliminary Examination Thursday

Video shows Muhammed El-Amin, Holt's former boys basketball coach, who came to district court today for his preliminary examination.

El-Amin waived his right, as Judge Tony Flores asked if negotiations were continuing on the case.

As of now, the next court date will be in circuit court in the next month or so, according to Flores.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Outside a Lansing courthouse where the former Holt basketball coach had his preliminary examination.

"People of the state of Michigan vs. Muhammed El-Amin."

Thursday afternoon in 54-A District Court former coach Muhammed El-Amin appeared at a short preliminary examination.

"A preliminary examination is a probable cause hearing in which the people would have to prove by probable cause that a crime has been committed," said Judge Tony Flores.

Previously I told you that El-Amin responded to an ad that was actually a child sex sting conducted by Lansing area law enforcement agencies.

He was arrested after attempting to meet a 15-year-old girl for sexual acts.

He allegedly agreed to pay $50 cash and a pack of White Claws.

Thursday, almost two months later, he decided to waive his right to a preliminary examination.

"The defendant will be waiving his right to a preliminary exam, the people of Michigan also waive the right."

The former coach is facing several charges related to the accusations.

We'll keep you updated with more information on when the next court date is.

"Your time in district court is done, you'll get your next date in circuit court from your attorney, sir, and that'll probably be in the next month or so," said Judge Flores.

In Lansing, I'm Sarah Poulos, Fox 47 News.

