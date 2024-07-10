Five cars were broken into at Holt Senior Care and Rehab Center last week resulting in stolen items

On July 2nd, five cars belonging to staff at Holt Senior Care and Rehab Center were broken into.

Four purses were stolen out of the vehicles and one debit card has been used allegedly.

Video shows security footage of what appears to be someone surrounding the vehicles during the time of the break in.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Neighbors say five cars were broken into at Holt Senior Care and Rehab Center.

Local officials say during summer, these break-ins tend to happen more often.

On July 2nd, we're told that five vehicles were broken into, resulting in four purses going missing, at Holt Senior Care and Rehab Center.

"At about 5 o'clock in the morning," said Gerald Easlick, the Executive Director of the facility.

"The biggest thing is that the windows were smashed," Easlick said.

Security cameras captured footage during the time of the break-ins.

"We were able to see them moving around the cars," said Easlick.

The video provided by the rehab center appears to show someone on a bike surrounding the cars in the front of the facility. Although there is no confirmed suspect at this time, the Ingham County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

"Before this happened, or a few days before, we did have a car get stolen out of our parking lot," Easlick said.

Local officials say there are ways to reduce the chance of a break-in occurring.

"Keep valuables out of your car, or if you decide to keep them in your car, keep them out of sight," said Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth.

Wriggelsworth says it's also important to keep your car doors locked.

"Timeliness and quickness of those responses on behalf of the victims are going to be important," said Wriggelsworth.

Current staff thinks this was a one-time thing, but in the meantime, they will park elsewhere to avoid future encounters.

"I think the Ingham County Sheriff's Office is doing a good job, so I have confidence in them," said Easlick.

If you or anyone you know has information regarding the break-ins, please contact the Ingham County Sheriff's Office.

