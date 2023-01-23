Fire department responds to structure fire at the Walter French building

LANSING, Mich. — Black smoke has been seen coming out of the Walter French Junior High School building on the corner of Mount Hope Road.

According to the Ingham County Alert system, traffic will be shut down due to the structure fire.

Mount Hope Road between Cedar Street and Washington Avenue will be temporarily closed to traffic until further notice.

The former school building has been vacant since 2015 due to a fire, but a redevelopment project for the building was proposed last year to convert it into 76 affordable housing units.

This is a developing story.

