Esker Landing Park's polar bears are now former bears

Though ice fishing won't begin at Esker Landing Park until January... someone is on thin ice! Last night the parks Holiday Polar Bears were stolen.
Posted at 4:08 PM, Dec 09, 2022
LANSING, Mich. — Though ice fishing won't begin at Esker Landing Park until January... someone is on thin ice!

Last night, the park's holiday polar bears were stolen. This could not have been done with someone's bear hands....significant force was put into stealing the polar bears, as the bears were bolted to a concrete base.

Officials with Delhi Township said, "Anyone with information about the incident, or who this responsible Grinch might be, is encouraged to contact Deputy Hollern at the Delhi Division of the Ingham County Sheriff's Department."

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call the Ingham Counties Sheriff's Department at 517-244-1825.

