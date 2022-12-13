Esker Landing Park's poached polar bears are found!

LANSING, Mich. — On Monday, Delhi Charter Township government officials announced that the Esker Landing Park holiday polar bears were found.

The bears were found in a grizzly condition and can no longer be displayed. However, the culprit or culprits involved have not been found.

Anyone with information about the theft is encouraged to call the Ingham County Sheriff’s Department at 517-244-1825

