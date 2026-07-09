Employee stabbed at Community Mental Health facility in Lansing Thursday

LANSING, Mich — An investigation is ongoing after an employee at the Community Mental Health Authority of Clinton, Eaton and Ingham Counties facility in Lansing was stabbed Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 2:40 p.m., prompting a large police response at the facility on Jolly Road, near Pennsylvania Avenue.

The CEO and supervisor of the facility told News 10 Lansing crews at the scene an employee at the facility was stabbed with a plastic object in the chest, below the shoulder.

Lansing police officials identified the victim as a 29-year-old woman. She is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

It happened on the second floor of the building and sent the facility into lockdown when police arrived to investigate.

Police officials said a 28-year-old man has been taken into police custody.

Police officials have not released any further details about the incident, including what prompted the alleged stabbing.

News 10 Lansing crews at the scene reported seeing at least 10 Lansing police vehicles circling the area, around 3 p.m. There were also multiple Michigan State Police vehicles in the area

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