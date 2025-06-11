Eaton County considers deep cuts to mental health services following failed public safety millage

LANSING, Mich. — LANSING, Mich. — After a public safety millage failed in May in Eaton County, local officials are looking at making budget cuts that could significantly impact mental health services in the area.

• Proposed cuts include a 30 percent reduction to community mental health funding.

• Mental health providers worry about their ability to serve clients if cuts are approved.

• The Barry-Eaton District Health Department could face 25% cuts, while Capital Area United Way could lose 75% of county funding.

According to Eaton County officials, these proposed cuts will affect mental health clinics throughout the region, potentially limiting access to critical services for residents.

I spoke with Sheryl Fosgate, a therapist at Lansing Counseling, who expressed deep concern about the potential impact.

"Please please don't forget the people that are down here that are being the most impacted by what's going on here," Fosgate said.

Fosgate has major concerns for her clinic and the mental health of our neighbors.

"My major concern is the impact of our clients," Fosgate said.

"There's a lot of unrest, and people are very unsure and uncomfortable. And they are seeking out mental health more now than before," she said.

Rebecca Cox, the Clinical supervisor at Lansing Counseling, says this potential cut would directly affect their clientele.

"That means they'll have to take fewer clients. They'll have to lay off some folks or folks might leave their job because they are worried about stability and the ability to make money," Cox said.

According to Cox, neighbors might have to go elsewhere for mental health services. She says more neighbors would need to take a longer drive to other counties for counseling.

"It's possible that we could get some clients from that area. We see people from all three counties so it could increase our caseload," Cox said.

"I think everybody deserves the opportunity and the space to get the help they need when they need it," she said.

