Easter Eggstravaganza: A Sneak Peek into the 55th Annual Holt Kiwanis Event

Video shows a discussion with Bruce Carpenter, the Owner/Broker from Homedation Realty, who is putting on the Egg Hunt.

55th Annual Holt Kiwanis Easter Egg Hunt tomorrow at 1PM.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Are you looking for one of these? Well, in my neighborhood, it’s going to be quite the hunt to be the first one to find these eggs...

“Eight thousand eggs.”

Filled with...

“Candy.”

Homedation Realty is putting on the 55th Annual Holt Kiwanis Easter Egg Hunt rain or shine right here in Valhalla Park tomorrow at 1 PM.

“We section them off by ages so that we don’t have little ones getting trampled.”

And there won’t just be eggs to find.

“Fluff n stuff, cotton candy will be out here, Kona ice.”

You can also expect face painting, a petting zoo, and the Easter Bunny, too.

“We have purchased tote bags for all the kids, and what not, but if they want to bring their own Easter basket, they’re more than welcome to.”

The eggs have all been filled by Holt’s Junior High National Honor Society students. They filled 8000 eggs and will be helping out during the event.

“We couldn’t pull this off without those kids, stuffing those eggs.”

With vendors, eggs, ponies, and the bunny, Homedation is expecting a big crowd all day.

“Come out and support the community, and the Kiwanis Club and all the vendors coming out to try and make this a good day for you and the kids, come on out!”

So if you’re looking for a family-friendly thing to do Easter weekend, head on over to Valhalla Park until 3! In Holt, I’m Sarah Poulos, Fox 47 News.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook