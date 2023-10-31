Don't lose you appetite! Immortal Grounds raises donations for Holt Food Bank

Debbie Wright is fanatic for frights and has been decorating her yard for Halloween for over 30 years

It takes months to prepare for her haunted Holt attraction

Watch to learn home Immortal Grounds haunt is helping the Holt Food Bank

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Here in Holt terror awaits at Immortal grounds haunted house, where they're gearing up ghouls and goblins, and giving back.

"I love being scared I love the feeling the rush, and I think other people do too! So, I want to present that for them," said Debbie Wright.

Holt resident Debbie Wright has been decorating her yard for Halloween for 30 years.

"In the summer time even, we start building props," said Wright.

However, it wasn't until 10 years ago that she turned her Halloween haunts into a helping hand for the Holt Food Bank.

"And I thought, I should do it with my haunted house, because I'd seen other haunted houses it too. I think just about every body is bringing us food or money for us," said Wright.

Last year with the help of the Holt community Wright was able to donate 400 pounds of food.

"Every year it gets a little bit bigger," said Wright.

Immortal Grounds haunt runs Monday from 7-9 pm and Tuesday from 6-8pm.

