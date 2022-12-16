Don't get your pantries in a twist! Holt High School is providing meal kits

LANSING, Mich. — Holt High School's early college program started a pop-up pantry. They are collecting non-perishable food items to help combat food scarcity.

Advisor Nancy Meredith helped start the pantry in 2014 as part of a capstone class. Now, it is run by 11th grade students in the early college program.

"They work hard on getting food drives and bringing in holiday meals and packaging those up," said Meredith.

Autumn Rockafellow is an early college student who earned community services hours in the pantry. Rockafellow says she enjoyed her time in the program and the difference she helped make in her community.

"We didn't directly interact with people for their own like comfort with it, but it was just rewarding to know that we were helping people and making a difference," said Rockafellow.

According to Feeding America, 1 in 9 adults and 1 in 7 children are impacted by food scarcity. Meredith said that scarcity is no stranger to Holt.

"We also have students that take home packages on a regular basis to supplement the food items amongst their families," Meredith said.

Meredith and her students accept donation during school hours and are working towards buying a refrigerator so they can provide perishable items to families in need.

Anyone interested in more information can contact Meredith directly at nmeredith@hpsk12.net

