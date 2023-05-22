Don't break your mother's back! Delhi Charter Township's Sidewalk Maintenance Program now open for nominations

LANSING, Mich. — In Delhi Charter Township, the 2023 Sidewalk Maintenance Program allows residents to nominate their sidewalks for repairs. The township will then send out an engineer to inspect the property.

Township Manager Tracy Miller's hope is to create a safer more walkable township.

"As a society, as we continue to build more walkable communities, and we look for opportunities to be out and about, walking our dogs and walking with our kids and just enjoying being outdoors and being physically active, quality sidewalks are increasingly important," said Miller.

In previous years, the township would enforce sidewalk repairs on property owners. However, they are now allowing residents to nominate their own sidewalks.

"Since COVID, we've done it as an elective program, so rather than sending engineers out to inspect areas of the community, and then ask, and then letting people know they're required to make the repairs, we're asking people to proactively nominate their sidewalks," said Miller.

After filling out opt-in paperwork for the Sidewalk Maintenance Program, the township will fund half the project, costing residents $197 to level panels or costing residents $9.04 per square foot for 4-inch panels and $9.79 for 6-inch panels.

"Giving them an opportunity to really make it easy and really at half the cost. We coordinate all the contracting, we've already gone out and gotten bids for the per square foot price of concrete to people know upfront how much it's going to cost them, when they opt into the program," said Miller.

Resident can nominate their own property by June 15. If approved for the program, the township will send out engineers in just a few days. Replacements and leveling will begin in July and wrap up in August.

Residents and business owners can see if they're eligible for the program by nominating their sidewalk on the township's website.

