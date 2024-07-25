Disability Network Capital Area celebrates ADA anniversary in Lansing

The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) was signed in 1990 and prohibits discrimination because of a person's disabilities.

On the eve of the 34th anniversary of the act's signing, neighbors gathered in Lansing to celebrate and reflect on nearly three-and-a-half decades of protections for people with disabilities.

Video shows highlights from Thursday's celebration, and community members speaking on the importance of the ADA.

"We're really happy about this day because this is the day we don't have to be fighting about things," Mark Pierce said. "We can just be excited and celebrate."

Thursday's event in Lansing saw neighbors coming out to the Disability Network Capital Area office for food, games, and other activities to celebrate the anniversary.

"Well the beautiful thing about the ADA is that it's done what it's needed to do," Pierce said.

Mark Pierce, the Executive Director of Disability Network Capital Area, says the Americans with Disabilities Act has long been providing necessary accessibility improvements since it was signed 34 years ago.

"What we believe in is that people with disabilities should be included in every aspect of the human experience," Pierce said. "And when you look at it from that perspective, that means we need to look at changing our environment. Making sure that doors are accessible, hallways are accessible."

Jace Keith, a Peer Support Assistant with Disability Network Capital Area, says the act is important because it also provides paths to employment, and allows them to exist in spaces they may not normally be included in.

"It's important because people that have disabilities can get jobs and stuff," Keith said. "They can get jobs and they won't be discriminated against."

Organizers say this event is important because it shows the progress made with accessibility and provides an important reminder for those in our neighborhoods with disabilities.

"Everybody here, although we might have a disability, we're equal," Keith said.

