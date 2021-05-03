Delhi Township launches pilot program for food trucks

LANSING, Mich. — Delhi Township is looking for food trucks to apply for their food truck pilot program.

Township manager Tracy Miller said township leaders have considered allowing food trucks a few times over the past several years. Each time, the township board stepped back due to concerns about the impact on brick-and-mortar restaurants.

Having the pilot program allows the board to evaluate the best way to allow food trucks in the community, Miller said.

“Residents of Delhi Township want food trucks and really enjoy going to them. We’ve had the food truck frenzy events at our farmers market for a few years now, and those are wildly popular. So we want to be able to meet that demand for our residents,” Miller said. “But at the same time, we need to evaluate how the presence of food trucks may or may not impact our brick-and-mortar restaurants.”

The pilot program would allow five food trucks to operate in the Cedar Street corridor, roughly from Aurelius Road to Holt Road.

Miller said they hope three of the five food trucks will serve meals rather than snacks.

The township is looking for trucks to operate four days a week for four hours a day and would ask the trucks not to block sidewalks or driveways and pick up trash.

“Don’t really care when those hours are or what days they are," she said, "but we’re hoping to use those hours to kind of build momentum and help the community know when to expect those food trucks to be present.”

Community members and stakeholders will be able to provide feedback throughout the summer on how they think the program is going.

In the fall, the board plans to look at that information and decide whether to permit food trucks on a permanent basis.

If you’re interested in applying, click here for the application. Before the permit is issued, there will be a $350 fee.

