Delhi first responders navigate alternative routes amid construction

The latest phase of the US-127 construction started last week. Part of the project includes closures of the eastbound I-96 ramp to US-127 and the northbound US-127 ramp to westbound I-496.

The closures have drivers taking alternative routes, and that includes first responders in Holt.

“We have to do the same thing, take alternative routes to the hospitals, to incident calls,” said Delhi Township Fire Chief Brian Ball.

Ball says they’ve quickly taken action, and it’s been a team effort.

“We engaged our 911 dispatch center, and they created alternative call routes for us.”

However, he says the construction is ultimately impacting response times, which can vary depending on the time of day.

“It’s even a bigger headache if we have a call on the highway.”

Working with other neighborhood fire departments helps, but Ball also urges drivers to stay alert, especially in an emergency.

“The big thing is situational awareness—what are people doing behind you? If they dive off to the right, then dive off to the right.”

Last year, I reported that the Delhi Fire Station began a large renovation project to improve response times. Ball says he hopes that when the new building is ready, US-127 will be too. In the meantime, crews are stationed a quarter-mile farther south.

“We’ll be looking at the road construction maps, planning ahead, communicating with our partners on where we’re going.”

I reached out to MDOT, and in a statement, they said construction should be done by mid-November.

