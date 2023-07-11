Delhi Downtown Development Authority prepares to unveil a $20M development

LANSING, Mich. — A major development project is ready to be unveiled in Holt. Esker Square is a $20 million development that includes 90 boutique apartments.

Lower level units have exteriors entrances in hopes that new small businesses will utilize the units as store fronts. These luxury apartments come with a luxury price tag. One bedroom units start at $1,225, and two bedroom apartments start at $1,525 a month.

The Downtown Development Authority and local business owners will be celebrating the grand opening Thursday, July 13, with a ribbon cutting.

