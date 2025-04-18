Dead dog found in Lansing park

LANSING, Mich — A dead French bulldog was found in Everett Park in Lansing Thursday afternoon, according to the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter.

They said the dog was found in a cat carrier, which was put in a trash bag.

Animal control said their officers are investigating; anyone with information is being asked to contact their anonymous animal cruelty tip line at 517-676-8376. You can also email them at reportanimalcruelty@ingham.org.

