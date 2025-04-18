Dead dog found in Lansing park

LANSING, Mich — A dead French bulldog was found in Everett Park in Lansing Thursday afternoon, according to the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter.
They said the dog was found in a cat carrier, which was put in a trash bag.
Animal control said their officers are investigating; anyone with information is being asked to contact their anonymous animal cruelty tip line at 517-676-8376. You can also email them at reportanimalcruelty@ingham.org.
Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.