Cruise to Holt fuels a new purpose for classic cars

LANSING, Mich. — Cruise to Holt allows vintage car enthusiasts like Scott Moor, whose been coming the event for the last three years, to show off their rides.

"Every time I'm here, I see something new and see some new people, so it's a lot of fun," said Moor.

Moor bought a 1930 Ford back in 1998, and it was a labor of love that he wasn't able to drive until 2016.

"I enjoy the people and all the other cars, but my main purpose for this thing was to drive it, and it's now got 2,100 miles on it," said Moor.

From cars new and old, the event helps bring people into the Holt community.

Hannah McIlree

"This is my second time coming to Cruise to Holt. I've been to car show across the world," said Lansing resident Gaylen Bishop.

Bishop's love of sports cars stem from memories he made learning to drive in his brother's old Mustang.

Bishop says he loves sports cars but is partial to Mustangs. He's had three before his new upgrade. He got his Mustang 5.0 GT just three months ago.

Cruise to Holt takes place every Friday at the Holt Farmers Market. On the first Friday of the month, they have live music, and they also have food trucks on the first and third Fridays of the month.

