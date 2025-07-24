HOLT, Mich — A year-long construction project is improving infrastructure in my neighborhood of Holt, but in the process is closing down streets as crews work to replace aging gas lines.

Consumers Energy began a project in March to replace 1950s-era steel gas pipes with modern plastic ones.

The project will impact more than 700 homes and businesses in Delhi Township before completion at the end of the year.

Construction crews plan to continue working through the winter months to complete the infrastructure upgrades.

WATCH: Holt neighborhood navigates street closures during year-long gas line replacement

Consumers Energy replacing 70-year-old gas lines in Holt neighborhood through end of year

While walking the roads at the corner of Thorburn and Clever in Holt, the sounds of digging and construction equipment fill the air as crews work on underground infrastructure.

I met neighbor Tim Rabbitt while exploring the construction zone in the neighborhood.

"They let everybody know in advance," Rabbitt said.

Rabbitt is referring to the construction project happening in his yard, which is part of a much larger initiative.

Thomas Wichman with Consumers Energy says the company started a year-long project back in March to replace and upgrade underground pipelines.

"It's usually from the 1950's so we replace it with a new plastic pipe," Wichman said.

He says the new plastic pipe will last decades longer than the existing steel pipe and will reduce carbon emissions.

With more than 700 homes and businesses needing to be connected to the new pipe, Wichman tells me they've finished some of the work, but still have more to go in Delhi Township and expect to be done at the end of the year.

"We plan on going through the wintertime in the area that we're in," Wichman said.

And back with Rabbitt, he says though the work can be noisy, he knows the result will be worth it.

"It's been a little disruptive, but we understand what it's for and seriously everyone here has been super cool," Rabbitt said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.