Construction on US-127 disrupts daily commutes for neighbors

Construction southbound on US-127 has started.

The project is expected to be completed this November, according to MDOT.

Video shows what the impact of construction is on neighbors.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

MDOT officials say after rebuilding northbound U.S. 127 last year, work has now shifted to the southbound lanes.

Construction is underway and expected to continue until Nov. 15, according to MDOT spokesperson.

Drivers who rely on this stretch for their daily commutes say they are already feeling the impact.

“It really is a guessing game of what’s going to be closed at what time,” one driver said.

MDOT says this is what you can expect.

March 18 until mid-June:



Westbound I-96 to Southbound US-127

Southbound US-127 to Westbound I-96

Southbound US-127 to Eastbound I-96

Dunckel Road to Southbound US-127

March 18 until mid-November:



Northbound US-127 to Westbound I-496

Eastbound I-496 to Trowbridge Road

Southbound B US-127 to Trowbridge Road

Trowbridge Road to Southbound US-127

Kalamazoo Street/ Howard Street to Southbound US-127

Here is how long my commute took:

