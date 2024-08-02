Connecting neighborhoods just got easier: neighbors and local officials in Delhi Township celebrate new trail

In 2022, a millage passed allowing for local officials to move forward with a trail connecting neighborhoods.

Neighbors and local officials gathered Thursday morning to celebrate the completion of this addition.

Video shows a ribbon cutting ceremony for the addition of the Hayhoe trail in Delhi Township. (The following is a transcription of the full

broadcast story)

Connecting with nature just got easier here in Holt, where neighbors gather to celebrate the completion of a trail that connects our neighborhoods.

"We have been working on trail construction for over twenty years now," said George Hayhoe.

George and Lisa Hayhoe, lifetime residents of Ingham County, are on a mission.

"Our goal is to try to connect Mason to Delhi Township and the entire greater Lansing regional trail network."

That goal is almost complete, thanks to their generous donation and a parks and recreation millage that passed for a second time in 2022.

Now, an addition of Hayhoe Trail has finished, bringing neighbors and local officials out to celebrate a safe way for families to travel.

"I really recognize the value of these trails," said Chris Trubeck.

Chris Trubeck, representing Delhi Township on the Ingham County Board of Commissioners, says extending the trail is extremely important to him personally, as he says nature is healing.

"Improves mental health outcomes, helps people cope with stress, and all those things."

For one neighbor who uses the trail every day, he rode his bike out to support the extension before heading back on his usual route.

"Oh, I love it, I ride out on all of the trails down here."

Ultimately, the Hayhoes feel blessed to be leaving a mark in our neighborhoods.

"We're delighted to be able to contribute to a trail that connects these two lovely communities," said Lisa Hayhoe.

The extension and final part of the trail that ends in Mason is expected to be finished in 2026.

