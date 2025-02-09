Community Steps Up: Donations revive essential support for families at SOAR Diaper Bank

I caught up with neighbor Madison Peters to see how she's doing.

Leaders at SOAR diaper bank in Holt say they've received donations.

Video shows what the current state of the diaper bank looks like.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Last month, I introduced you to Madison Peters, a working mother in Holt who relies on diaper banks like SOAR for essential supplies.

Through SOAR, Peters can pick up free diapers—but in January, she ran into a problem.

“They didn’t have really anything,” she said.

When I visited SOAR last month, the shelves were nearly empty. As I reported then, I wanted to find out why. I learned that state funding for diaper banks in the area had been used up, leaving organizations like SOAR dependent solely on donations. That shortfall directly affected families like Peters’.

“You never know when you’re going to have a hard time,” she said.

But after my visit and sharing SOAR’s story, something changed.

Diaper bank leaders say the community responded with donations.

“After you were here, the community has stepped up and been helpful,” said Regina Fancher, who runs SOAR. “We’ve had families bring in diapers, others donate checks, and even a company that gave us a large donation.”

WATCH: What are lawmakers doing on this issue? Your State Capitol Reporter Alonna Johnson finds out...

Michigan lawmakers discuss diaper funding

Fancher said she is incredibly grateful for the support.

“It’s been a blessing to be back and serving our community the way we had envisioned all along,” she said.

However, with no additional state funding expected until October, SOAR is still relying on donations.

“Any type of diapers, wipes, formula, donations—it’s really going toward the little ones who need it,” Fancher said.

For Peters, the generosity of the community has lifted a weight off her shoulders—especially as a mother to a newborn.

Her baby boy is now several weeks older since I last spoke with her.

“I’m hoping people will come together, try to save it, and make sure we continue to have it,” she said.

If you’d like to donate to SOAR and help families like Peters’, click here.

