Community Gathers in Holt to Honor Nation’s Veterans and Fallen Heroes on Memorial Day

Video shows the Holt High School band as they parade the streets of Holt and then perform in front of the Memorial.

Father Son Duo speaks at the Memorial and are Holt natives.

Memorial Day in Holt was a reminder of all the sacrifices that our nation's veterans and their families have made.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your Holt neighborhood news reporter Sarah Poulos. Memorial Day in my neighborhood is a reminder of all the sacrifices that our nation's veterans and their families have made. Neighbors made their way to the Delhi Veterans Memorial Garden...

The annual parade through the streets of Holt...

Ended at the Delhi Veterans Memorial Garden...

Where neighbors came together to not only honor the sacrifices of our nation's veterans but to remember fallen soldiers.

"They were brothers in arms, but also brothers bonded by sacrifice."

After a twenty-six-year military career, Holt native, Major Lee Jordan, has returned to give the keynote speech at the event.

"As proud Americans, we should all remember that our freedom is not free. It is only possible because heroes, some from our own families and neighborhoods, have paid a high price."

Jordan's father, Bill, is a member of the American Legion and helped make the entire event happen. In fact, he's been planning this parade and memorial service for the past twenty years.

"We had a pretty good turnout today and I'm very happy about that."

His son, Lee, shared stories with neighbors about historic men and women, as well as some very personal stories about his time in the military.

"I was very happy to provide comments at this ceremony and was very blessed to be a part of this."

Bill Jordan tells me that any members of the community are welcome to be in next year's parade, and I've linked their contact information here.

