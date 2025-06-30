Children celebrate Fourth of July with art activities at Woodhull Park in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — Children celebrate Fourth of July with art activities at Woodhull Park in LansingParents and children are meeting up to show their spirit for the Fourth of July at Woodhull Park in Lansing with a special art event.



Children are making Fourth of July noise makers as part of a free summer art program.

The event is designed to keep kids busy with creative activities while school is out.

Woodhull Township organizers describe the park as safe with a small-town feel.

I visited Woodhull Park, where children were celebrating Independence Day in an artistic way.

The Fourth of July noise makers are decorations children can place inside their homes to enjoy, with a special Fourth of July design to incorporate into the holiday.

"I think it's fun for kids to show their patriotism in a fun way!" a participant said.

Chelsea Moore with Woodhull Township explained the purpose behind the event.

"Today we're doing our art in the park event, and it's something that we do for free for kids in the summertime, just to get them out and doing something fun and keeping them busy while schools are out. So today we're making the fourth of July noise makers," Moore said.

When asked why this is a good place for families to visit, Moore highlighted the park's community appeal.

Derrick Mitchell

"This is a great park, it's safe and it has a small town feel, and there's always lots to do down here, and we try to keep it safe and clean for the community," Moore said.

