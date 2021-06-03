UPDATE: Child reunited with family

LANSING, Mich. — UPDATE: 1:56 pm

The family of the missing toddler has been located.

------------------------------------------------------------------------

A 3 to 4-year-old child was found on the 2300 block of E. Jolly today at 12:30 p.m.

The Lansing Police Department is looking for any help to help reunite the child with his family.

If you have any information or can assist the Lansing Police Department, please call 517-483-4600

