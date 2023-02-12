Watch Now
Charlie's Bar and Grill in Holt prepares for Super Bowl service

Posted at 5:34 PM, Feb 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-12 17:34:21-05

LANSING, Mich. — From the grid iron to the pizza oven, Charlie's Bar and Grill in Holt is setting up for a Super Bowl victory.

Their game plan, offering two topping pizza's for $13. General Manager Barry Day showed me the ropes and some behind the scenes, including how they make their dough.

"Everything here that I can make from scratch is from scratch," said Day.

Their other play calls include drink specials and a dollar-off their appetizers.

"It means a lot, because everybody does stay at home and have Super Bowl parties, so usually it's a dead on Super Bowl Sunday, so if you can get something to bring people out it's, it means a lot," said Day.

And the prediction, foot traffic.

"We get people sitting at the bar, we'll usually have a full rail, probably about 50-60 people just for the Super Bowl," said Day.

