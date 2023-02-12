Charlie's Bar and Grill in Holt prepares for Super Bowl service

LANSING, Mich. — From the grid iron to the pizza oven, Charlie's Bar and Grill in Holt is setting up for a Super Bowl victory.
Their game plan, offering two topping pizza's for $13. General Manager Barry Day showed me the ropes and some behind the scenes, including how they make their dough.
"Everything here that I can make from scratch is from scratch," said Day.
Their other play calls include drink specials and a dollar-off their appetizers.
"It means a lot, because everybody does stay at home and have Super Bowl parties, so usually it's a dead on Super Bowl Sunday, so if you can get something to bring people out it's, it means a lot," said Day.
And the prediction, foot traffic.
"We get people sitting at the bar, we'll usually have a full rail, probably about 50-60 people just for the Super Bowl," said Day.
