Celebration Cinema brings back Pop Up Drive In movies

LANSING, Mich. — Celebration Cinema is bringing back its Pop-Up Drive-ins this week, just in time for the opening of “Godzilla vs. Kong” and spring break for many families in the area.

Drive-ins will reopen at the company’s Grand Rapids North and Lansing locations, a news release said Monday.

“Initially, we viewed Pop Up Drive Ins as a temporary measure, to enjoy until indoor movie-going became possible,” said Emily Loeks, director of community affairs for Celebration Cinema. “We extended them until the snow fell in 2020 because they were so popular, and are now reopening them as the evenings get warmer and springtime movies are in greater abundance. They provide a different and fun option for moviegoers, with the benefit of open air and extra distancing.”

These events are comprised of large shipping containers elevated and stacked on top of each other to form giant screens.

They’ll utilize alternate spaces in a Celebration Cinema parking lot, allowing cars to spread out and people to get out of their cars to set up camp.

Guests can also choose to watch the movie from inside their car.

Sound will be available through an FM radio signal.

Movie treats and restrooms will be available inside the theatre building. Customers are required to wear masks when entering the theatre.

Tickets can be purchased onsite or on Celebration Cinema’s website.