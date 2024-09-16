Celebrating a decade; OK2SAY changed the way students in our neighborhoods communicate with law enforcement

OK2SAY allows students to confidentially report tips on potential harm or criminal activities directed at students, school employees, and schools.

For one student at Holt Junior High, she's seen her peers use the app firsthand.

Video shows Michigan leaders talking about how OK2SAY has helped encourage a culture of safety.



(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Michigan leaders came together Monday to celebrate the OK2SAY app. For the last decade, this app has changed the way students in our neighborhoods communicate with local law enforcement.

Holt Jr. High student Carly Buckley and kids her age are well-versed in apps, but some carry a little more meaning than others.

“I have known someone who used OK2SAY for suicidal thoughts," said Buckley.

OK2SAY is Michigan's student safety program that allows students like Buckley to confidentially report tips on potential harm or criminal activities directed at students, school employees, and schools.

Buckley thinks it's been a game changer.

“I think it's definitely helped. I know a lot of students use it because they don't know how to get help.”

Monday, local leaders and state law enforcement held a safety presentation at Holt Jr. High School to tout a decade of success, receiving over 56,000 tips.

“It's a resource for students to be able to provide information. Let's be honest here, they are on social media, they know what's going on. What better resource to have than the students?” said Col. James F. Grady II, director of Michigan State Police.

State leaders believe the resource for students like Buckley and her friends has prevented school shootings, and they credit the app's confidentiality for making that possible.

“I think that the fact that your identity is protected is what makes OK2SAY unique and perhaps can give students a different level of confidence vs. 911,” said Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist.

For Buckley, she says she hopes this is something that her classmates will continue to use.

“I think OK2SAY is definitely the way to reach out,” said Buckley.

The school district says it's been, all in all, a success.

“It is safe to say that OK2SAY is a 10-year success story,” said Holt superintendent Dr. David Hornak.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook