Celebrate the 10-year anniversary of Giving Tuesday with Rainbow Homes

LANSING, Mich. — Tuesday, Nov. 29, was the 10-year anniversary of Giving Tuesday, a day designed to help you give back.

Rainbow Homes in Holt is a nonprofit that provides housing, services and support to adults with disabilities. Manager Monica March shared what day to day is like at the facility.

“Just making sure the residents here at Rainbow Homes get out into the community and live their life to God’s given potential just as you and I would live our lives… between working, going to school, volunteering and just building and learning new socialization skills,” said March.

The home continues to survive and create new opportunities for residents due to outside help and community support.

“We accept donations that way we can continue supporting Rainbow Homes and also keep supporting the individuals that live here and letting them live independently in the community like a lot of them dream about,” said March.

Donations of time are just as important as monetary donations. Anyone with a talent like cooking, music or crafting are welcome to come and teach a class to residents.

Rainbow Homes also grows their facility by hosting events such as a silent auction and a golf outing.

Their silent auction is Saturday, April 22. You can purchase a table or tickets by calling the facility at (517) 699-8454.

