Call your grandparents; senior isolation can cause premature death

According to the University of Michigan's Institute for Health Policy and Innovation, nearly a third of Michigan seniors are living alone and that isolation can have serious health effects, the CDC says it can cause a 50 percent increased risk for dementia, increased risk for stoke and even premature death.

And it's some affecting seniors right here in Holt. I spoke with a resident at Great Lakes Christian retirement homes about having a sense of community….

"Very therapeutic very healing," said Dan Johnson.

Dan Johnson is retired minister and a current Great Lakes Christian Homes resident.

"My wife and I moved here about four years ago, and unfortunately shortly after we moved here she passed away," said Johnson

That's a story many older couples share and that social isolation can lead to health problems. But Johnson says since he lives in this Holt community he didn't have to go through it alone.

"It was a very good place to be, in a very difficult situation it was encouraging to know that many other residents had experienced what I had to experience," said Johnson.

Community Director Rachel Gould says moving into a retirement home can be a hard transition for residents, who don't want to leave their homes and memories behind. But the change can help find a balance of social time and alone time.

"You can have as much alone time as you want to have. But, you're also surrounded by people your age it reminds me a lot of going to college," said Gould.

