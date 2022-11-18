Busy intersection near Hope Middle School causes concern for parents

LANSING, Mich. — At the intersection of North Cedar Street and West Holt Road, there have been six car crashes, one of which resulted in an injury.

This intersection is popular destination for students that walk to Hope Middle School in Holt. Lucas Patterson has had three children attend Hope Middle School all of which walked to school.

“There is a lot of kids that cross right here. They started packing in with us when we walk, so they feel more safe,” said Patterson.

In previous years, the intersection had a crossing guard to help students safely cross. This year however, the district has not filled the position. Holt Public Schools Superintendent Dr. David Hornack says the district has had a hard time finding someone to fill the crossing guard position.

“The tight labor market has affected our district like many other employers,” said Hornak.

