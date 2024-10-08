Breaking ground in Holt; Delhi Township Fire station is getting a makeover

Fire Chief Brian Ball says that there are usually 5-7 full-time Firefighters working per shift.

The current space at the station allows for 4 beds in a shared room. The new building will have 10 private rooms with beds.

Video shows neighbors and local leaders coming together to celebrate the renovation.

In a conversation over the summer with Delhi Township Fire Chief Brian Ball, he told me about renovations within the fire department. Changes are now underway. Chief Ball says these renovations will lead to faster response times.

Firefighter Corey Drolett spends his days helping people across our neighborhoods.

“I have been a full-time firefighter and paramedic here since 2008. We spend a third of our life here.”

Here at the Delhi Township Fire Station. But for full-time firefighters like Drolett, there hasn’t always been enough space, as the current building only accommodates four.

However, Chief Brian Ball says that with 5-7 firefighters on shift, the need is for space to sleep up to seven.

“We are in our current dorm area, which you can see right here is very small,” said Ball.

Now, that problem is being addressed. Construction has started to allow for more sleeping space. Ball says that with more firefighters able to stay at the station, response times will improve.

“Hopefully, exponentially.”

Ball explains that the $10 million renovation will use $7.5 million in state funding and $2.5 million from the township.

“If it wasn’t for hard work and dedication, this would have never happened.”

As for Drolett, he’s excited for what’s to come.

“I appreciate all the support we’ve gotten from the community. This is a big deal for us, and I’m excited,” said Drolett.

Ball says the renovations could take anywhere between 10-16 months.

