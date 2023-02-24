Biggby Coffee donates over a thousand dollars to Spartan Strong fund

LANSING, Mich. — Mid-Michigan Biggby stores brewed up support for the Spartan Strong fund by donating a dollar for every cup sold Feb. 24.

"The Spartan Strong fund goes to support the individuals with evolving needs who were impacted the most by the shooting. So all of the, most of the mid-Michigan Biggbys are actually chipping in to donate every single cup that they sell, which is really nice," said Emily Miller, assistant manager of the Biggby Coffee in Holt.

The Spartan Strong fund was started to provide support for individuals impacted by the mass shooting that occurred on Michigan State University's campus on Monday, Feb. 13. Miller said her store and their sister stores raised over a thousand dollars Friday, which was a bittersweet feeling for employees that attend MSU.

"The shooting at MSU really affected all of us. I mean, we've got people who work here and go to Michigan State, and it's really affected the greater Lansing area. So it's nice to work here and be able to help them," said Miller.

But, employee's weren't the only ones affected. The Holt community showed up for the fundraiser with open heart and open pockets.

"The support from the community has been unmatched. We've had so many people come through, and they're like asking if we're donating, asking what it goes to, and they're very curious about the whole donation process, which is nice to see," said Miller.

