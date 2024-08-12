Back to school safety: What parents and teens need to know about biking to school

Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth says what you should do to avoid an accident.

Neighbors say it's important to stay in lighted areas and always bike with a helmet on.

Video shows busy intersections to avoid if you can when heading to school.



Local officials and neighbors tell me how you can keep your kids safe on their commute to school.

"Tis the season, schools are starting back up," said Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth.

Every school year, kids across our neighborhoods peddle their way to and from school.

"It's actually surprising how many kids choose to ride their bikes to school."

"Don't be looking down, look ahead of what's going on in front of you," said neighbor Mark Dunn.

A trip that comes with its own set of safety advice,

"Early morning it can still be dark before school starts," neighbor Charlotte Hildebrandt.

Specifically here in Holt, local officials say kids should try to work around some of these spots.

"The major intersections, you've got Holt and Aurelius, Holt and Cedar," Wriggelsworth said.

And to watch out for,

"Parking lots."

Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth says school parking lots can be a dangerous spot, which is why it's important to follow the traffic of vehicles.

"A lot of the schools in Holt weren't necessarily designed for a lot of vehicle traffic."

If you're driving when heading to school, here's what you can expect.

"Pay attention, slow down, and when you can, yield to the little ones who are trying to get to school," said Wriggelsworth.

Above all else, Cyclists at Scooters Pro in Holt say kids biking to school should always wear a helmet, even if they are a block away.

"They've come so far with helmets and the safety behind it, it's always a good idea to have a helmet on," said Dunn.

