Are salaries keeping up with rising costs?

Money has been on top of neighbors' minds as prices have increased over the years.

According to local leaders, salaries are not matching the rising cost of living.

Video shows how one neighbor is feeling with the state of the economy.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

It’s no surprise that money has been on top of neighbors’ minds as prices have increased over the years, but one thing neighbors have noticed is not keeping up with rising costs are salaries.

“Who defines what affordability is these days...?” said Lansing resident Rosalyn Williams.

Williams moved to Lansing more than 30 years ago.

“When I moved here, the economy was booming,” she said.

Thirty-four years later, she finds herself living paycheck to paycheck. She works several different jobs.

“I don't think anybody can say at this point, if you're not making six figures or more, you're living check to check to check,” Williams said. “Or you're borrowing from Peter to pay Paw.”

Williams said she makes financial decisions daily.

“Do we pay for housing and sustainability? Or do we pay for daycare and education for our children?” she said.

She said that with rising costs, salaries just aren’t keeping up.

“It's not good for anybody, nothing is matching anymore,” she said. “Minimum wage years ago was balancing because I was making $6.35 an hour and gas was 95 cents.”

Wendy Block with the Michigan Chamber of Commerce said similar trends are happening across mid-Michigan.

“People are now feeling the effects of inflation and rising costs, so salaries are certainly not keeping track of that,” Block said.

But Block said it’s not just neighbors feeling the impact — businesses are, too.

“Business costs are rising as well,” she said. “When I go to the grocery store, I may see rising costs, but these businesses are facing higher costs as well.”

Meanwhile, Williams said she’ll keep speaking up and advocating for higher salaries while trying to stay afloat.

“They hear you if you make the noise,” she said. “It's all it takes — make the noise. My voice is going to be heard one way or another.”

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook